Madhya Pradesh: Private sector workers to get half-day leave for getting second dose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To motivate people to take the second vaccine dose under the mega drive, collector has instructed private employers to give half day leave to employees, who are being administered the second dose.

He said that on 26th January and 15th August, women self-help groups who perform excellently, would be rewarded.



The ongoing campaign to vaccinate 100% people with both doses of corona vaccine is now becoming a mass movement in the district. Every section of the society is voluntarily coming forward and ensuring its

active participation in the campaign. Such an example was seen in Ravindra Natya Griha on Thursday, when the members of the women self-help groups of Indore united resolved that they would not rest till the everyone got second dose of the vaccine.



Minister Tulsiram Silawat said that people should be motivated to ensure that no one is left out from getting the second dose of the vaccine. Get yourself vaccinated and inspire others to get vaccinated as well. He said that the best performing women self-help groups would be rewarded by the government . Collector Singh said that with the active cooperation of women self-help groups, we will complete the target in the stipulated time.

Entry in Chappan Dukan on showing 2nd dose certificate

Gunjan Shanram, president of 56 shops traders association said that we have unanimously decided that we would not give entry in our shops to those who have not taken the second vaccine dose. He said our staff will check the vaccination certificate of the customer before serving food.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 01:20 AM IST