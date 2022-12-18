Madhya Pradesh: Principal suspended as school found closed during inspection in Guna

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The principal of the Government Primary School, Ganeshpura in Guna block has been suspended after the school was found closed during a surprise inspection. Chief executive officer District Panchayat Pratham Kaushik had carried out a surprise inspection of the government school on December 14 to ascertain the ground reality of academics at government schools in far-flung parts of the district. He was shocked to find the school closed during regular school hours. Upon which, the district education officer issued instructions for immediate suspension of the school principal - Savitri Bai Ojha under rule 9 of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1966. She has been assigned to the headquarters block education officer Development Block, Guna during her suspension period. The suspended principal will be eligible for subsistence allowance as per the rules.