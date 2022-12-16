Madhya Pradesh: Guna collector inspects government schools, Anganwadi centres

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Frank Noble A on Thursday undertook inspections of schools, Anganwadi centres, Amrit Sarovar pond and check dam upon his visit to Aron development block.

During his visit to Government Integrated Secondary School, Sawanbhado, teacher Vijay Kumar Meena and Sonu Prajapati were found to be absent. Similarly, primary teacher Girraj Soni was found to be absent at Primary School Kherlidang. On which, Collector issued show cause notice to absent teachers. He also interacted with students and enquired about the teaching methods. He also observed the implementation of the mid-day-meal programme and cleanliness of school premises.

He lauded the teaching method and attendance at Government Secondary School, Chikta. Later, he reviewed the implementation of the other welfare schemes with officials and gave instructions. He also undertook an inspection of the Anganwadi Center, Khedadang village, checkdam at Amarpura and Gaushala at Kakrua village. He also inspected a newly developed Amrit Sarovar and enquired about its details. During which, chief executive officer Aaron Sanjeev Srivastava and tehsildar Sandeep Srivastava besides the deputy engineer and the revenue inspector were present.