Madhya Pradesh: Man and wife thrashes father, pour hot water in Guna

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Man and wife thrashes father, pour hot water in Guna

Septuagenarian sustain burns, injuries on head

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man along with his wife thrashed his 70-year-old father and poured hot water on him over a trivial issue. On the complaint of the septuagenarian, police have registered a case against the couple under Sections 323, 294, 506 and 34 of IPC.

Gopalkrishna Dubey, a resident of Pathar Colony, accompanied with his neighbours Mangal Singh Kushwaha, Hariram Lodhi and Mahesh Rathore – who were eyewitness to the incident- approached city Kotwali police and lodged a complaint against his youngest son and daughter-in-law on Wednesday.

The complainant told police that his son Avinash Dubey and his wife Rajani argued with him and began abusing him over some trivial issue. Soon after, the couple bashed him mercilessly, the septuagenarian said in his complaint adding that he suffered injuries around head, arms and shoulders.

He further said that his daughter-in-law allegedly poured hot water on him due to which he sustained burns on his left hand.

The neighbours who were witnessing the entire incident tried to rescue him.

