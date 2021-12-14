Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant woman lies unattended in Janani Express, frantic calls of kin go unheard

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The health staff posted in the district hospital here at the Barwani district headquarters on Tuesday made headlines for the wrong reason again.

This time, the family of a pregnant woman accused the staff members of not responding to their calls even while the soon-to-be-mother was seeking their help in a Janani Express (van) at the district hospital doorstep.

Family members of a certain Shyam Kaur, a native of Bagh village in Dhar district, said they had brought her to the district hospital in a Janani Express ambulance meant for pregnant women.

On the way, the woman started having labour pains. Somehow, they managed to reach the hospital. After reaching at the hospitalís doorstep, they sought help from the health staff to take the woman to the labour ward. The womanís family claimed that, even after repeated calls, no one from the health staff responded.

At last, they managed to take her inside the hospital. After some time, she delivered a child. Both woman and her newborn are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

When contacted, chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Barwani, Anita Singare said the matter had come to her notice and she would ask the civil surgeon to look into the matter. 'Investigations will be done and, if anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against him or her,' Singare said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:48 PM IST