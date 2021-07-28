Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant woman in Chhindwara carried on cot across swollen river due to lack of bridge

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman in labour pain had to be carried on a cot to a hospital across a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district in the absence of a bridge over it, although the child delivered at the facility could not be saved, local residents said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near Tekadhana village under Damua block, which falls under the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency earlier represented by Congress's state unit chief Kamal Nath.

Dilip Batke, former sarpanch of the village, said that local people have been seeking a bridge over the Bhadanga river since a long time, but the demand has remained unfulfilled so far, which is causing hardships to them.

"On Tuesday, Pinki, a 24-year-old village woman, was in labour pain and due to rains the river was in spate. Therefore, some villagers decided to take her to the hospital located across the river by carrying her on a cot. They crossed the river by holding the cot over their shoulders, which posed a risk not only to the woman but to themselves," he said.