Madhya Pradesh: Postpone recovery of water, power bills, demands Ratlam MLA Chetanya Kashyap

Ratlam: Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap has asked Chief Minister to postpone the recovery of water tax and other taxes, electricity bills for the April and May months should be postponed.

He wrote to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking him to waive off penalty on power bills for April and May and to defer the recovery dates from June 15-June 30.

Kashyap stated that not all people have access to online payment options and offline payments are not possible due to the lockdown period.