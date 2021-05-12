Madhya Pradesh: Postpone recovery of water, power bills, demands Ratlam MLA Chetanya Kashyap

Ratlam: Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap has asked Chief Minister to postpone the recovery of water tax and other taxes, electricity bills for the April and May months should be postponed.
He wrote to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking him to waive off penalty on power bills for April and May and to defer the recovery dates from June 15-June 30.
Kashyap stated that not all people have access to online payment options and offline payments are not possible due to the lockdown period.
Punish the cops guilty of brutality
Kashyap has strongly protested against alleged merciless beating of a person in Ghas Bazar area by police on Tuesday evening who was going to hospital where his relative was admitted.
Kashyap said that though he supported strictness for the Covid-19 control but it does not mean that kin of patients should be subjected to police brutality.
He also talked to the district in-charge minister Jagdish Devda, district collector and SP and demanded actions against the guilty police personal and demanded that such incidents must not occur in future.