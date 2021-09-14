Madhya Pradesh: Post office direct agent recruitment interview on September 24

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The interview for recruitment of direct agent of post offices will be held on September 24.

Direct agents are to be selected for business acquisition of Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI). Interview for selection will be conducted on 24 September at 11.30 am.

Interested candidates fulfilling the prescribed qualifications along with their bio-data and desired documents/certificates (birth certificate, domicile certificate, educational qualification related certificate and any other relevant certificate, if any etc.) have to come to the office of Superintendent Post Office, GPO Complex.

For application and any other kind of information, interested candidates can contact their nearest post office or Development Officer (PLI) on mobile number 75875-98466.



Superintendent Post Office said that for selection, it is mandatory for the applicant to have passed 10th class or its equivalent. The age limit of the applicant should be 18 years to 50 years, with basic knowledge of computer and proper knowledge of local language is necessary. He said that in the selection process, candidates having experience in marketing and sales will be given preference.

