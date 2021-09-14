e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:55 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man killed by father, step-brother

Lasudia police station in-charge Indramani Patel said that the deceased Jitendra Solanki, a resident of Malviya Nagar, had gone to his father Jagdish's place in Rahul Gandhi Nagar.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by his father and his minor step-brother in Lasudiya police station jurisdiction on Monday night. They had an argument over some property-related issue. The police have detained his father.

Lasudia police station in-charge Indramani Patel said that the deceased Jitendra Solanki, a resident of Malviya Nagar, had gone to his father Jagdish's place in Rahul Gandhi Nagar.

They had an argument over a residential plot in Shajapur which escalated and Jitendra and Jagdish exchanged blows following which Jagdish stabbed his son Jitendra with a knife. Jagdish's minor son helped him during the fight.

Jitendra was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police have detained Jagdish and he is being questioned. Jitendra was the son of Jagdish's first wife.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Indian Medical Association-Indore executive body takes oath

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:55 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal