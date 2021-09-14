Madhya Pradesh: Man killed by father, step-brother

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by his father and his minor step-brother in Lasudiya police station jurisdiction on Monday night. They had an argument over some property-related issue. The police have detained his father.

Lasudia police station in-charge Indramani Patel said that the deceased Jitendra Solanki, a resident of Malviya Nagar, had gone to his father Jagdish's place in Rahul Gandhi Nagar.

They had an argument over a residential plot in Shajapur which escalated and Jitendra and Jagdish exchanged blows following which Jagdish stabbed his son Jitendra with a knife. Jagdish's minor son helped him during the fight.

Jitendra was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police have detained Jagdish and he is being questioned. Jitendra was the son of Jagdish's first wife.

