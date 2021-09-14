Madhya Pradesh: Indian Medical Association-Indore executive body takes oath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new executive body of Indian Medical Association-Indore Chapter took oath for their new posts on Monday. Dr Sumit Shukla took charge as president while Dr Manish Maheshwari as secretary for 2021-22.

Dr Anil Bhadouriya became the President-Elect of the Indore chapter of the biggest doctors’ association.

During the meeting, outgoing president Dr Satish Joshi informed about IMA’s coordination with the administration during Covid-19 and also about the activities and initiatives taken by IMA in the previous year.

Talking to Free Press, President Dr Sumit Shukla said, “It will be challenging for us to work amid the scare of Covid-19 spread but our main focus will be on ensuring safety and security of all our members and also to serve the needy in hard times.”

Dr Sanjay Londhe, Dr Natwar Sharda, Dr Dilip Acharya, Dr Satish Joshi and other members congratulated the new team.

The new committee of IMA-Indore includes:

1. President: Dr Sumit Shukla

2. President Elect: Dr Anil Bhadouriya

3. Dr Brijbala Tiwari, Dr Narendra Patidar

4. Secretary: Dr Manish Maheshwari

5. Treasurer: Dr Pankaj Gupta

6. Joint Secretaries: Dr Bhupendra Shekhawat, Dr Akshat Pandey

7. Clinical Secretary: Dr Vinita Kothari

8. Editor: Dr Shreelekha Joshi

9. Joint Directors (CGP): Dr Dr Sonali Mittal

10. Joint Secretary (CGP): Dr Dhaval Baxi

11. Executive Members: Dr Vallabh Mundra, Dr Vijay Harlalka, Dr Alok Ajmera, Dr Vivek Joshi, Dr Sunil Banthiya, Dr Manoj Bansal, Dr Rakesh Jain, Dr Ayush Naik, Dr Pramod Jain, and Dr Jai Pariyani.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:50 AM IST