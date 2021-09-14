Madhya Pradesh: Smart Seed launch on Thursday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Smart Seed, an incubation centre started by the Indore Smart City Development Limited which runs under CIIE.CO com, the Technology Business Incubator of IIM Ahmedabad will be launched officially on Thursday.

Officials said the plan is to build Indore as the next startup capital. The incubation centre is for helping the start-ups in growing up with proper guidance and support.

Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta said, “We have 6000sq ft of space on two floors with a capacity of around 150 people to work at one time. The place has been developed over a sum of Rs 3.9 cr.”

Aditya Vyas, from CIIE.CO who is handling the centre and helping the start-ups with their ideas and execution, said that all the start-ups which need a workspace and space to meet clients can get space at the centre which has all these facilities.

