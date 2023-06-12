 Madhya Pradesh: Poll Duty Bus Crushes Five Motorcycles
Madhya Pradesh: Poll Duty Bus Crushes Five Motorcycles

No one was injured in the accident as the driver managed to control the bus timely.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Five motorcycles parked at the roadside got damaged after a bus engaged in poll duty went off road and crushed the vehicles, the police said.

The incident was reported at Ratangarh village of Neemuch district on Monday at 1.30 pm when the bus was carrying poll officials for by-elections in Umar gram panchayat in Jawad tehsil. No one was injured in the accident as the driver managed to control the bus timely.

According to information, at around 1.30 pm the driver parked the bus at Ratangarh stand, but began rolling back due to a steep slope. Before the driver could stop the bus, it already had crushed five motorcycles parked at the roadside.

After the incident, chaotic situation prevailed at the spot as large crowd were present there who managed to save themselves by running away from the spot. Notably, by-elections for sarpanch post are scheduled at Umar gram panchayat on Tuesday and poll officials were heading to the village to conduct the elections.

article-image

