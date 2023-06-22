Madhya Pradesh: Policeman's Son Cracks JEE Advanced, Gets Entry Into IIT

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A police officer’s son has cracked JEE Advanced exam 2023 with his sheer hard work and cleared his way to IIT Delhi securing 1,841st rank in the exam.

Hardworking Abhishek Dangi, is the son of RC Dangi who is currently serving as station in-charge at Manasa police station. Abshishek has already made his choice to pursue engineering in IIT Delhi, after which, he wants to pursue MBA from IIM. Dangi and family are extremely proud of their son's achievement. Elder son Shubham Singh Dangi had topped the Class 12th examination and bagged admission to the prestigious Hindu College of Delhi University (DU). He is currently pursuing a Masters in International Relations from South Asian University, New Delhi.