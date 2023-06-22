 Madhya Pradesh: Policeman's Son Cracks JEE Advanced, Gets Entry Into IIT
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A police officer’s son has cracked JEE Advanced exam 2023 with his sheer hard work and cleared his way to IIT Delhi securing 1,841st rank in the exam.

