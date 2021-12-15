Madhya Pradesh: Police releases narco helpline

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To receive information about drugs peddlers/suppliers in the city, Indore Police released a narco helpline number on Tuesday. On this helpline, the people can inform the police about the drugs suppliers 24x7.

After joining as city’s first commissioner of police, CP Harinarayanachari Mishra instructed the subordinates to take action against the drug suppliers in the city. To get information on time, a helpline number (704910-8283) has been released by the police. The helpline will be conducted by the crime branch.

On the above number, the general public can inform the police about any illegal drug activities. The name and identity of the informant will be kept confidential.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:19 AM IST