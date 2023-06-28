Madhya Pradesh: Police Arrest Four On Charges Of theft

Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow police arrested three servants, a businessman and a driver on charges of theft. It has been reported that at the shop of a wholesale grocery merchant, the accused stole groceries worth over Rs 15 lakh including pulses, rice and other items and sold them to another grocery merchant in the city.

In this case, Karana businessman Sanjay Aggarwal told the police that apart from the shop, he has a warehouse. The grocery items are sold from there to city shopkeepers and surrounding areas. Two days ago, doubts cropped up when the godown and the wooden door of the shop were found broken.

Miscreants confessed to the crime...

After that, the merchant took stock of grocery items kept in the godown, and found that pulses, rice and other grocery items are less in quantity. Station in-charge Mahendra Singh Bhadauria, taking cognisance of the sufferer’s complaint, interrogated the accused.

They confessed to the crime and said that for the last three to four months they used to steal grocery items and send them to shopkeepers. In this case, a shopkeeper’s father was also arrested by the police for buying stolen goods. The police also recovered stolen groceries.