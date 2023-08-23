Madhya Pradesh: PM Mitra Mega Textiles Park Hit By Tribal Protest | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Following protest by tribal men and women, development work at PM Mitra Mega Textiles Park on Petlawad Road near Bhaisola was stopped before it began on Tuesday.

The construction work was to start on Tuesday near Bhaisola in tribal-dominated western region of Badnawar and its preparations were going on for several days.

However, the work was stopped following the protest. Many JCB and other machines had also reached the spot. Large police force from Badnawar and other police stations, including Kanwan and Rajod was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.

SDOP Shersingh Bhuria, Badnawar police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan along with other police officers were present there till 7 pm. SDM Deepak Chauhan, tehsildar SS Gujar held discussions with the tribal who later returned to native place.

Notably, the park is being set up on about 1,563 acres in Bhensola village of the Dhar district. The entire land parcel is under the possession of MPIDC (Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation).

This Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Park in state could see an investment of about Rs 6,850 crore and would generate 50,000 direct and 1.50 lakh indirect employment.

This site is located at a distance of 85 kilometre from Pithampur Industrial cluster and 50 kms from Ratlam and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.