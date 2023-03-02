Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur Pride Day observed

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The pride day of Pithampur city was celebrated on Wednesday at Maharana Pratap Bus Stand Pithampur. In which acceptance letter of various schemes of the body, success story and various cultural programmes, dance programmes of tribals were organised. The chief guest of this programme was Dhar Mahu Lok Sabha MP Chhatar Singh Darbar. Municipality president Sevanti Suresh Patel, vice president Pappu Asolia, newly elected councillor and chief municipal officer Dr Madhu Saxena and dignitaries along with common people of the city participated in large numbers.

In his address, the MP gave detailed information on several schemes of the Centre. He congratulated newly elected councillors of the municipality, distributed citations and cheques to pensioners, street vendors and beneficiaries of self-help groups (SHGs).Chief municipal officer Dr Madhu Saxena said that on the occasion of Pithampur Pride Day, a felicitation ceremony was organized by Pithampur municipality, in which cheques worth around Rs 25 lakh were distributed.

Apart from this, many sportspersons, social workers and representatives of the area were honoured, who have made Pithampur proud by working in their respective areas. At the end of the programme, tree plantation was done by municipality president Sewanti Bai Patel, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar and municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena.