Madhya Pradesh: Party Ticket Aspirants Jostle For Attention

District Congress committee president Kamal Patel presents Lord Hanuman’s ‘gadaa’ (Mace) to former CM Kamal Nath on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ticket aspirants from Mahidpur assembly constituency of the district tried to over-power each other during the visit of PCC chief and former CM Kamal Nath at Mahidpur on Monday. Mahidpur is among 66 seats in MP where Congress is continuously been defeated for which Nath paid a visit here to brighten poll prospects for the Congress.

Most Congress leaders from Mahidpur are claiming for party tickets from Mahidpur. Their names include Dinesh Jain, Jitendra Mandovra, Ranchhodlal Trivedi and Pratap Singh Gur. Likewise, outsides are also vying for ticket and they also showed their strength before Nath on Monday. Their names include Kamal Patel who is the president of district Congress committee and Vijay Singh Gautam. ‘If the party leadership makes guideline not to tip district head for ticket then he won’t make his claim,’ his supporters argued..

Kamal Patel was entrusted with the task of holding Nath’s public meeting, which witnessed a huge turnout. Also, he presented Lord Hanuman’s favourite weapon mace to Nath. Addressing the meet, Patel said, ‘Our leader Kamal Nath has an impeccable image. He has been awarded with Asia’s honest parliamentarian. MLAs Ramlal Malviya, Dilip Gurjar, Murli Morwal, Congress leaders Vivek Yadav and Rajesh Tiwari were prominent among those present.

8-yr-old boy dies

When Kamal Nath was addressing the public, a child died after falling from a tractor in a freak road mishap. Eight-year-old Shivam was going to his maternal uncle’s house in Mhow. At the same time traffic was being handled by the police, during which the tractor was forced to move back and forth. Shivam suddenly fell down from the tractor-trolley and died. It is being said that Shivam’s mother was also sitting near him during the incident, but before she could understand anything, Shivam suddenly fell down from the tractor and died on the spot due to head injury. The family members immediately took Shivam to the hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Congress flags hit the wings of former CM’s copter at Mahidpur on Monday | FP Photo

Flags hit copter wings When former CM Kamal Nath reached Mahidpur by copter at about 9.00 am and his chopper stationed at the helipad, enthusiastic supporters of ticket seekers carrying Congress flags were seen running towards the copter. In such a situation the policemen could not understand anything. Meanwhile, all Congress workers reached near the wings of the copter. Fortunately, no major incident happened.

