Madhya Pradesh: Panel formed for shifting students from law college

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has constituted a five-member committee which will give its recommendation on shifting of students from derecognised Guru Gobind Singh Law College to other law colleges in the city.

Highlighting various irregularities, the department of higher education (DHE) had withdrawn recognition to the college on August 13. The following day, DAVV disaffiliated the college citing withdrawal of recognition by the DHE.

These decisions have sent students of Guru Gobind Singh College into a tizzy. But the university has made it clear that the students will be permitted to take even semester exams of LLB and BA-LLB scheduled from August 24. However, the university stated that it was going to shift students of Guru Gobind College to other colleges.

There are 12 law colleges, including 9 colleges in the city, under the jurisdiction of DAVV. The first priority of DAVV would be to shift Guru Gobind College students to law colleges in the city. If there are not enough seats in these colleges to accommodate all students of Guru Gobind College, law colleges in other cities will also be considered. According to information, about 200 law students are to be shifted.

