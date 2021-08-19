Madhya Pradesh: Scindia’s ‘Jan Ashirwad-Yatra’ from all Assembly seats in city

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ is going to pass through all six Assembly seats in Indore city before it culminates at Khajrana Temple on Thursday.

BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive said that the Union minister would reach out to the general public in the city in the form of a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’. That will mark end of his three-day yatra, which started out from the Kshipra, in Dewas district, on August 17.

“To make his yatra a big event, all key party workers have been given different responsibilities,” Ranadive said. A day before the yatra, the entire route was observed by senior BJP leaders in Indore. While observing the travel route, it was decided that no welcome stage would be set up in the middle of the road and at major squares.

Scindia’s yatra will start at 10.45 am from GPO Square. The yatra will pass down Chhawani, Jagannath School, Agrasen Square, Vikram Tower, Tower Square, Sindhi Colony, Jabran Colony, Collector Square, Mhow Naka, Gangwal Bus Stand Square, Rajmohalla, Antim Square, Bada Ganpati, Mahaveerbagh, Jinsi Square, Juna Risala, Smriti Talkies, Rambagh Square, IMC Square, Chikmagalur Square, Bhandari Mill Bridge, Kalka Mata Mandir, Malwa Mill crematorium, Subhash Nagar Square, Pardeshipura Square, Teen Pulia, Sai Mandir, Patnipura Square, Atal Dwar, LIG Square via Link Road and will reach Khajrana Chauraha. After worship at the Khajrana Ganesh temple, the yatra will end at 6 pm.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:18 AM IST