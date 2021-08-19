Madhya Pradesh: IIT-IIM Indore joint startup summit will be held online

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The seventh edition of the i5 Summit, virtually to be hosted by IIM-Indore and IIT-Indore, will be held from August 20-22.

Every year, the i5 Summit brings in a lot of stalwarts of the industry and the entrepreneurial world as speakers at the summit. The guest speakers share their knowledge, expertise and experience with the participants and answer some of the thought-provoking questions from their audience.

This year, the i5 Summit has lined up some exciting guests for the series, namely, Shaheen Mistri (CEO, TEACH FOR INDIA), Sandeep Agarwal (founder-CEO, Droom), Rahul Guha (MD and partner, Boston Consulting Group), Raghav Joshi (co-founder and CEO, India Business Unit Rebel Foods) and Aditya Maheswaran (management consultant and speaker).

The summit will also witness a panel discussion by industry stalwarts, professors, entrepreneurs in a single arena to discuss, debate and throw some light on the latest contextually relevant topics of the entrepreneurial world. The panelists will engage in sharing their knowledge and answer some of the questions that will be posed by the audience.

The summit also boasts a flagship event, ‘Get Funded’, which provides a platform to budding entrepreneurs to present their ideas to more than 10 VC houses at the same time, and also learn from their experiences.

Start-up Expo, ‘Chai pe Charcha’

This edition of the summit introduces ‘Rananeeti, the i5 Case Study Challenge’, a thrilling out-of-the-box event where participants who can devise the most novel and compelling solutions to real-time business conundrums will receive certificates and Rs 20K worth of vouchers and cash prizes. A myriad of workshops in various domains will help sharpen business acumen of the participants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:13 AM IST