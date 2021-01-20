Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary posted at Biriyakhedi village dies in car crash

Khachrod: Panchayat secretary posted at Biriyakhedi village under Khachrod Janpad died after his car met with an accident near Barbodana village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh, 35, son of Bharatlal Patidar, who comes from an agricultural background and was the only son in the family.

Mahesh, father of two, was heading towards Dhaunswas village in Ratlam district from Ghinoda along with his mother and other family members. Near Barbodana village, his car went off-road and plunged into a roadside trench.

Passerby immediately rescued all the member from the car and took them to the district hospital in Ratlam, where doctors declared Mahesh dead on arrival. The condition of other family members is said to be stable. Police prepared panchnama and send the body for post-mortem.