Madhya Pradesh: DON’T FEAR JAB: Say doctors in Indore, 500 to be inoculated at five hospitals under third round today

Indore: The third round of vaccination against Covid-19 began at five hospitals in the city on Wednesday.

Health department has set a target to vaccinate 500 beneficiaries, 100 in each hospital, in the third round. The doctors and health officials appealed to the beneficiaries to come forward for vaccination.

In last two rounds, health department couldn’t touch the targeted number of vaccination as many beneficiaries avoided inoculation. Those who were vaccinated on Wednesday included MGM Medical College paediatrics department head Dr Hemant Jain, gynaecology department head Dr Nilesh Dalal who took the first dose at MY Hospital.

Besides, doctors at Bombay Hospital including Dr Rajesh Bharani, Dr Aviral Jain, Dr Atul Tapadia, Dr Vivek, and Dr Manish Jain appealed to people not to be afraid of vaccination. “Please don’t miss your chance of getting vaccinated. Vaccines are safe and government has allowed only after all the studies and trials,” Dr Rajesh Bharani said.

Dr Manish Jain said Indian scientists have worked hard to make life saving vaccines and should not be missed. Nodal officer for Covid Dr Amit Malakar said he returned to work after 30 minutes of inoculation.

Contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre said fever and body ache are common symptoms after any vaccination. “We didn’t see any major case of after effects of vaccine. People should not be afraid,” he added.