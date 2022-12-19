Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretaries from Mahidpur take part in Maha panchayat held in Bhopal

e-Paper Get App
Kishan Suryavanshi, president of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, was present as the chief guest in the Maha panchayat

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of panchayat secretaries and union office bearers of the area participated in the mahapanchayat of panchayat secretaries held in Bhopal recently. Kishan Suryavanshi, president of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, was present as the chief guest in the mahapanchayat which was held in the presence of state president of Panchayat Secretaries Association, Dinesh Sharma. Giving this information, the media in-charge of the Panchayat Secretary Association, Gopal Upadhyay said that a memorandum was given to the representative of the state government, Kishan Suryavanshi demanding the early fulfilment of their four-point demands.

