Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen audit launched in Ratlam

Ratlam: With an aim to optimise the use of oxygen, oxygen audit has been launched in the district.

Collector Gopalchandra Dad claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen and every effort is being made to maintain supply to the hospitals, but he stressed the need for optimal use of the oxygen.

He said that at present supply to the hospitals was being made sufficiently and cylinders, as demanded, have been supplied. He said that oxygen has become an important drug also and therefore its optimal use is also important.

An official said that a meeting of the private covid hospital management was held with the district administration in which the demand of oxygen was reviewed and on the basis of the requirement of the oxygen per patient every hospitalís requirement of oxygen has been ascertained. It was claimed that private hospitals were being supplied oxygen as per their requirements and supply shall remain continued as per demand.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap claimed that an adequate supply of oxygen to the hospitals is being maintained here as per needs per bed. He appealed to the private hospital to continue to admit the patients as per their bed capacity as there was no shortage of oxygen for patient purpose. Kashyap assured that every hospital as per their bed capacity will be supplied oxygen timely. Private hospitals should admit the patients as per the approved bed capacity.