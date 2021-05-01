Madhya Pradesh: General store owner in Barwani booked for flouting covid lockdown norms

Barwani: Barwani police registered a case against a general store owner Kiran Bai for operating the store during the lockdown.

Due to the spread of novel coronavirus infection, the District Collector has imposed total lockdown under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure., in Barwani. In regard with this Police Commissioner Nimish Agarwal directed Station In charge Rajesh Yadav to patrol around the town with his team and charge the locals flouting lockdown norms.

While patrolling at around 12:30 pm, the police team visited Choubey colony, MG Road, Barwani, where Kiran Bai, wife of Keshavlal Maheshwari was operating her Charbhuja General Store flouting lockdown norms. She could not provide any kind of permission letter when asked for and thus, In-charge Yadav registered a case against her under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and section 51 of Disaster Management Act.

Station In-charge informed that they will continue to take statutory action against those found flouting the curfew norms.