Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Congress , JAYS, Janata Dal Workers Join BJP In Sailana | FP photo

Sailana (MAdhya Pradseh): In a big jolt to Congress, JAYS and Janata Dal, over 400 workers joined the BJP in presence of MP Guman Singh Damor in an event held under Sailana town on Wednesday.

MP Damor participated in BJP workers' convention at Gadhigamna village of Bajna development block. The new members were inducted into party-fold by former MLA and district general secretary Sangeeta Vijay Charel and party officials by offering saffron (party) symbol.

Addressing the members, MP welcomed all new members to the party and said he was glad that the party was expanding with good people who were willing to work for the citizens.

BJP was dedicated to development of the region and respects every worker. He also emphasized on citizen-centric schemes of Centre and state governments and elaborated on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas” principle of party.

District president Lunera said that apparently happy over women empowerment scheme, including Ladli Behna Scheme, a large number of workers had joined the party. The BJP would ride this wave of support to emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections

Former MLA Sangeeta Charel also said that the Central and state governments were working in the interest of the farmers, the future of the country was completely safe in the hands of PM Narendra Modi.

Assembly in-charge Karan Singh Parmar, district president Rajendra Singh Lunera, former MLA and BJP general secretary Sangeeta Charel, mandal president Prashant Agarwal, sarpanch Bhuri Valley, Gadhigamna sarpanch Dalichand Maida besides a large number of party officials and workers, public representatives also attended the event.

