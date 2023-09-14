Madhya Pradesh: Over 1,190 Potholes On Fulmal- Meghnagar Road Stretch Nightmare For Commuters

FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): People's woes don't seem to be ending as the condition of the road stretch from Fulmal tri-junction to Meghnagar (state highway connecting Ratlam to Jhabua) continues to deteriorate day by day. During the rainy season, these potholes get filled with rainwater and pose a threat to commuters.

Notably, BJP senior leader and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to take out BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra on the same road on Friday.

Owing to lack of maintenance, condition of culverts along the road stretch are also in dilapidated condition. Commuters travelling from Gujarat to Meghnagar in Madhya Pradesh via National Highway 47 face hard times due to bad roads and potholes.

There are over 1,190 potholes on the road stretch on state highway (under MPRDC), and they pose a great threat to commuters.

The worsening road conditions are not only causing inconvenience but also inviting accidents, raising alarm among the public.

This issue has not gone unnoticed by the local communities, who have raised concerns about the lack of attention and action from authorities, even though politicians and high-ranking officials regularly traverse this route.

This issue was repeatedly raised in front of the AGM of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited (MPRDC). Besides, during the public hearing of the district collector Tanvi Hudda, it was even raised as well as with the CM Helpline number, but not yet been taken any action.

The authorities need to act quickly and repair these pothole-filled roads to prevent further fatal injuries and casualties, the people urged.