Madhya Pradesh: Only 42% seats filled in BEd colleges after two rounds of counselling

Indore: Blame it on Covid-19 pandemic, colleges offering BEd course are witnessing fewer admissions even though the registration figure for centralised online counselling for the two year programme was promising this year.

After two rounds of counselling, the colleges in saw merely 1430 admissions against 3400 vacant seats.

That means that only 42 per cent students took admissions and 1970 seats are still lying vacant in colleges in Indore.

These figures surfaced when MPOnline, a service provider of the state government, released list of vacancies at BEd colleges across the state for the third and final round of counselling.

A closer look at the list revealed that maximum number of seats has been filled in New Era College in the city followed by Arihant College and Comp-feeders College. As many as 78 out of 100 seats were filled in New Era College followed by 60 seats in Arihant College and Comp-feeders College. School of Education witnessed 87 admissions but it has 150 intake capacity so percentage wise its admissions are lesser than above-mentioned colleges.

Though many believe that Covid-19 pandemic is responsible for the poor admission scenario, BEd colleges held Department of Higher Education (DHE) accountable for it. They stated that the DHE did not share contact details of students allocated seats in their colleges because of which allocations could not convert into admissions.

“If provided with contact details, we would have approached students completion of admission formalities. This will help in increase in admission percentage but the DHE like always did not share contact numbers of students,” said Comp-feeders College chairman Awadhesh Dave.