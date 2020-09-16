Madhya Pradesh: Only 42% seats filled in BEd colleges after two rounds of counselling

Indore: Blame it on Covid-19 pandemic, colleges offering BEd course are witnessing fewer admissions even though the registration figure for centralised online counselling for the two year programme was promising this year.
After two rounds of counselling, the colleges in saw merely 1430 admissions against 3400 vacant seats.
That means that only 42 per cent students took admissions and 1970 seats are still lying vacant in colleges in Indore.
These figures surfaced when MPOnline, a service provider of the state government, released list of vacancies at BEd colleges across the state for the third and final round of counselling.
A closer look at the list revealed that maximum number of seats has been filled in New Era College in the city followed by Arihant College and Comp-feeders College. As many as 78 out of 100 seats were filled in New Era College followed by 60 seats in Arihant College and Comp-feeders College. School of Education witnessed 87 admissions but it has 150 intake capacity so percentage wise its admissions are lesser than above-mentioned colleges.
Though many believe that Covid-19 pandemic is responsible for the poor admission scenario, BEd colleges held Department of Higher Education (DHE) accountable for it. They stated that the DHE did not share contact details of students allocated seats in their colleges because of which allocations could not convert into admissions.
“If provided with contact details, we would have approached students completion of admission formalities. This will help in increase in admission percentage but the DHE like always did not share contact numbers of students,” said Comp-feeders College chairman Awadhesh Dave.
More registrations yet lesser admissions
After a lull of five years, BEd colleges in the state have seen more registrations than vacancies for centralized online admission counselling giving them hope that this year all their seats will be filled. But the poor admissions, so far, has dashed their hopes.
In first round, the registrations were merely close to 26000 students against 60000 vacant seats. The second round witnessed a record 47405 registrations taking the number close to 73000 registrations.
But still the registrations did not translate in to admissions. Arihant College chief executive officer Kavita Kasliwal says that Covid-19 pandemic is also responsible for poor admission scenario. Even though the standards of BEd colleges in Indore are far better than colleges in rest of the state, outstation students are not coming here in large numbers due to fear of coronavirus. They rather are taking admissions in colleges in their district itself.
Final round registrations begin
Registrations for the third and final round of counselling has already begun on September 14. The registrations will continue till September 19 whereas document verification will be held till September 20. While the common merit list will be announced on September 22, the final merit list along with seat allocations will be made public on September 26. Candidates who have not registered for the first two rounds can register for the final round. For those who are already registered and did not get college of their choice in first two rounds can do choice filling again.