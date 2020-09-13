Covid-19 Impact: Over 37% drop in registrations for DAVV’s professional courses

Indore: If registrations for professional courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) are any indicator, Covid-19 pandemic has not only affected examinations but also admissions in higher education institutions.
This year, the university has witnessed a major slump in registrations for common admission process (CAP), which till last year used to be called as common entrance test (CET) but as test could not be held following Covid-19 so the name was also changed.
“The drop is of over 37 per cent,” said an official seeking anonymity.
He stated that the university witnessed about 10,000 registrations till 6 pm on Sunday against the last year’s figure of 16,000. Sunday was the last date for registrations which were to be continued till 11.59 pm. However, not much change was expected during the final hours of registrations.
The university believes that the drop in registration figure is due to Covid-19 fear among outstation students who come to Indore for studies.
“These are uncertain times. Nobody knows when the Covid-19 pandemic is going to be over. Since Covid-19 cases are very high, outstations students seem not to have registered for CAP in large numbers,” said Ashutosh Mishra, a member of admission committee.
Merit list within a week
Since CET is cancelled, the university is going to admit students on nearly 2300 seats the basis of their marks in qualifying exams. The university signalled at declaring merit list within a week. Document verification will commence from September 20 and admission process will start from September 29. “We want to complete admissions by second week of October,” Mishra said.