Covid-19 Impact: Over 37% drop in registrations for DAVV’s professional courses

Indore: If registrations for professional courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) are any indicator, Covid-19 pandemic has not only affected examinations but also admissions in higher education institutions.

This year, the university has witnessed a major slump in registrations for common admission process (CAP), which till last year used to be called as common entrance test (CET) but as test could not be held following Covid-19 so the name was also changed.

“The drop is of over 37 per cent,” said an official seeking anonymity.

He stated that the university witnessed about 10,000 registrations till 6 pm on Sunday against the last year’s figure of 16,000. Sunday was the last date for registrations which were to be continued till 11.59 pm. However, not much change was expected during the final hours of registrations.