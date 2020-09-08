Indore: Fraudsters create DAVV’s fake site, make money from students

Indore: Some fraudsters allegedly created a fake website in the name of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and made money from students needing transcripts.
They would charge Rs 5900 for three copies of transcripts against Rs 900 charged by the university.
NSUI leader Vikas Nandwana exposed the fraud before university authorities on Monday and also lodged a complaint with police.
“Some people made a website in name www.DAVVIndoretranscripts.com seeking charges for making transcripts. They mentioned charges for the first copy of the transcript as Rs 4500 and Rs 700 each for second and third copies. The original fee of the transcript main copy is Rs 500 and the second and third copy is Rs 200 each. The fraudsters were making Rs 5000 extra from each student,” Vikas said.
He stated that this all was being done in the name of DAVV and it had no clue about it. I recently came to know about this fraud.
Vikas stated that the students requiring transcript log on to the fake website thinking that it’s a platform created by DAVV for issuance of transcripts.
“They would pay as per charges mentioned on the website and fraudsters would keep a big portion of money themselves and pay the fee in DAVV and get transcripts made in the name of students,” Vikas stated.
He said that it’s nexus which could not run without inside hand. I am sure that some employees of the university were involved in the illegal activity, he said demanding an FIR from the university side with cyber cell of crime branch.
What is transcript?
A transcript in education is a certified record (inventory) of a student throughout a course of study having full enrolment history at educational school including all courses (or subjects) attempted, grades earned and awards conferred. There are official transcripts and transcripts which can be made by the student and verified and attested by an authorised person. Generally all abroad going students get transcript made as it is sought by organisations there for jobs and higher studies.
