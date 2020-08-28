4 more EC members for DAVV apex body appointed

Indore: Raj Bhavan has appointed four more members in the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). The newly appointed members are from dean category.

The newly appointees include D. Pratima Sen of the Faculty of Science, Dr Kamakshi Agnihotri of Faculty of Education, Dr Innamur Rahman of the Faculty of Law and Dr Ashok Khandelwal of Dentistry.

With the appointment of four more members in the EC, the total number of appointees have reached to 10. Earlier, the Raj Bhavan had appointed four members from principal category and two members from professor category.

Citing glitches in last year’s common entrance test, the government had clamped Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of executive council comprising 16 members.

While the Raj Bhavan had started process for appointment of new VC at DAVV, the appointments in the new EC has already begun.

All 10 members from academic background recommended by the DAVV have been appointed by Raj Bhavan. Now, Raj Bhavan has to appoint six of its nominees for the EC.