Madhya Pradesh: One nation, one data platform lunch in February, says AICTE chief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam here on Tuesday said that one nation, one data (ONOD) platform for technical institutions will be launched in February.

“By February end, we are going to launch ONOD platform to check duplicity of data and bring about transparency technical education,” he told reporters on the sidelines of National Summit of Institutional Leaders (NSIL) at DAVV.

Sitharam stated that ONOD is an online platform wherein all the technical institutions can upload their data on students, faculty, infrastructure, land, facilities etc. “This data will be used by different agencies for their respective purposes; like NIRF can take data for rankings, NAAC for accreditation and AICTE for granting approval. The institutions will not be required to submit the same data again and again to different agencies. The agencies can get the data with the help of API (application programming interface),” he said.

AICTE to get one crore paid internships for students

Regarding internship portal of AICTE, Sitharam said that they were planning one crore paid internships for students within a period of one to two years. “More than 55,000 companies are lining up to take students on paid internships. Lakhs of students have already got paid internships,” he said. Students interested in an internship are required to register on the portal, as do the industries that want to hire the students.

MBA to become a one-year course

Sitharam said that MBA will become a one-year course when NEP-2020 is implemented in technical courses. “PG degree has to be given on successful completion of five years of duration to after-school course students. As UG has become a four-year duration course, MBA has to be one year course,” he said.

On implementation of NEP in technical institutions, the AICTE chief said they have started a discussion on it but added that it won’t start in the coming academic session. “The national credit framework is still to get national acceptability. After that only NEP in technical institutions is possible,” he said.

Approval sans inspection

AICTE said that it would soon start giving recognition to MBA and other technical courses without conducting a pre-recognition inspection at the institutions. “We will ask the institutes to make self-declaration about their standards and grant recognition based on it. But if we receive any complaint, we will send a team for inspection to the college concerned,” he added.