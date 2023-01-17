Bhopal: High Court grants bail to ex-Bishop PC Singh in case of fraud and cheating

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Tuesday granted bail to former Bishop PC Singh in fraud and cheating case. The bench of Justice Nandita Dubey passed the order. He was in judicial custody for last four months.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case of fraud and cheating while Enforcement Directorate(ED) had registered the case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act after taking cognisance of an EOW FIR against him. Searches by EOW at his house had unearthed nearly Rs 2 crore in Indian and foreign currency.

Advocate Ansuman Singh who appeared on behalf of PC Singh said,“ HC has granted bail to ex-Bishop PC Singh with a rider. Passport has not been returned to Singh. It is normal condition of court.”