MP: Bishop PC Singh’s wife siphoned off funds worth 72 lakhs; likely to be made suspect

Bishop PC Singh with his wife Nora Singh | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has found involvement of Bishop PC Singh’s wife, Nora Singh in the misappropriation of funds case involving the former chairman of the Board of Education Church of North India (Jabalpur Diocese).

According to sources, during investigation of documents in the forgery case, the EOW has come to know that Nora Singh was a full-time salaried director at several institutions, namely, Christ Church Senior School, Girls ICSC, Christ Church Girls Hostel, School with No Infrastructure, Vikas Asha Kendra and Shishu Sangopan Griha.

She was also the manager of Mission School, Damoh and a hostel in Bilaspur.

During her tenure, apart from her salary, Nora took Rs 72 lakh from the funds of these organisations and used it for her own expenses. She also diverged the funds received for organising fairs and other programmes at the schools. EOW has already interrogated the managers of these institutions and confiscated the receipts which were used to divert school funds to the Bishop and his wife.

After these revelations, EOW is likely to make Nora Singh a suspect in the case.

On September 8, EOW sleuths conducted a raid at the house of Bishop PC Singh and found a huge amount of cash and other luxury items during the search. Later, another search was conducted at the CNI office in New Delhi following a complaint of alleged corruption. PC Singh, his son Piyush Pal and former manager of CNI, Suresh Jakob are already in jail in the matter.