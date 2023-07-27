Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, Another Injured In Two Incidents Of Electrocution In Mahidpur | Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer was electrocuted and another seriously injured after coming in contact with live electric wire in Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district on Thursday.

In the first incident, Nageshwar (36) of Dhabla Siya village, had gone to start electric pump in his farm but came in contact with a live electric wire. He was rushed to government hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Mahidpur police said that the body was handed over to family members after post-mortem and a probe was underway. The second incident was reported in Delchi village on Mahidpur road under Mahidpur police station limit.

An outsourced employee of a power distribution company was seriously injured coming in contact of live wire. He was identified as Kailash, 40, of Tanda village. While working on power lines near fertilizer factory next to Delchi village, he came in contact with power lines and was seriously injured.

He was taken to the primary health centre, from where he was referred to Ujjain in a critical condition. Electricity board deputy engineer Ashok Kumar Sharma said that he would visit the spot to ascertain the reason behind the accident.

