Bhopal: Give Momentum To Campaign, Don’t Leave Space To Cong: Shah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not look satisfied with the party’s poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh.

It was evident at the party’s core committee meeting that continued till late in the night on Wednesday. Shah told party leaders to give momentum to the party’s election campaign.

Only the BJP should be seen everywhere during the election and no space given to the Congress, he said. He told the party leaders to send BJP workers to the voters, to make a strategy and start working according to it.

As far as the election is concerned, the BJP leaders seem to be lacking aggression, he said. He reviewed the names given to various election committees and asked the party leaders to infuse enthusiasm into the workers.

Party workers’ conferences should be organised and each leader should take part in those meetings, Shah said. Shah also directed the senior leaders to hold meetings with different communities and to interact with intellectuals. There should be publicity to attract the voters, he said, adding that the party organisation should methodically work on every aspect.

Shah took feedback on the Yatras to be taken out from different places. He said that the focus of the Yatras should on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the schemes of the Central Government. He urged the party leaders to attack Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

The party leaders should convince the people with data that the Congress has destroyed the country. National organisational general secretary BL Santosh, co- organisational general secretary Shivprakash, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and other senior leaders of the party were present at the meeting.

