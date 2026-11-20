Madhya Pradesh Legal Awareness Week: Bike rallies and marathons marked the concluding day of Nyayotsav — Legal Services Week 2026 — in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The week-long campaign began on November 14 to raise awareness about citizens' legal rights. It was conducted by the district legal services authorities under the guidance of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (MPSLSA) and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The initiative aimed to educate citizens about their legal rights, free legal aid facilities, child protection laws and various welfare schemes offered through legal services authorities. Special attention was given to women, children, economically weaker sections and other vulnerable communities.

Sessions Judge Flags Off Gwalior Bike Rally

A legal awareness motorcycle rally was flagged off by Principal District and Sessions Judge Lalit Kishore in Gwalior. Speaking about the campaign, Kishore said, "We want to inform people, including members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women from economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities and those in judicial custody, about their right to a free lawyer."

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: As part of the Nyayotsav week, a legal awareness bike rally was organised in Gwalior. The rally was flagged off by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Lalit Kishore. All participants wore helmets, rode in an organised formation, and adhered to traffic rules, conveying a message of responsible citizenship. — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

Indore organises 'Run for Justice'

The District Legal Services Authority organised the Indore Marathon 2026: Run for Justice and a walkathon on November 20 at the district court complex. The programme was held under the theme 'Run for Justice – Each Step Towards Legal Awareness'.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 runners, including judicial officers, advocates and people from different walks of life.

Focus on Free Legal Aid

Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Subodh Abhyankar said the event was organised to raise awareness about judicial services while also providing local runners with an opportunity to prepare for other marathon events. Through Nyayotsav, legal services authorities sought to strengthen public awareness about accessible justice and ensure that financial constraints do not prevent eligible citizens from obtaining legal assistance.

Citizens can also seek information about free legal aid through the NALSA helpline at 15100.