Madhya Pradesh: Now BIMTS College to also offer two agriculture courses

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two new courses BSc horticulture and BSc seed technology will be offered here at Prof Brijmohan Mishra Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences College run by ISWAM Academy of Technical and General Education Burhanpur from the session 2021-22.

Being a prominent banana and sugarcane cultivation area, agriculture courses are in demand among the youngsters of the area.

Institutionís president Rakhi Mishra, vice president Anil Jain, secretary Amit Mishra and entire academic staff expressed their happiness. Youth of the area will now make their career in agriculture with ease, they added.