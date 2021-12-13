Madhya Pradesh: Notification for three-tier panchayat polls issued

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Notification for three-tier panchayat election was issued on Monday, thus kick starting nominations for Panch, Sarpanch, Janpad member and District Panchayat member. The nomination paper would be accepted from December 13 to20 excluding holidays.

Nomination papers would be accepted by Assistant Election Officer Hukum Singh Nigwal in Gram Panchayat Nisarpur and Assistant Election Officer Arun Mishra in Gram Panchayat Bhatki, for the post of Panch and Sarpanch.

From 10:30am to 3:00pm, candidates received forms for the post of Panch and Sarpanch, but till the end of the day's deadline, no nomination papers were received by the Assistant Election Officers.

All centres have to receive nomination papers of 10 Panchayats, as informed by the officers.

The model code of conduct came into force even before the notification and the administration is making efforts to follow it.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:32 PM IST