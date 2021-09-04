Madhya Pradesh: Notice to 22 builders, using buildings without getting work completion, occupancy certificates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has served notices on 22 builders who started using their buildings commercially without obtaining work completion and occupancy certificates from the civic body.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had received information that some building owner are using newly constructed structures without obtaining work completion and occupancy certificates.

Following the instruction by Pal, additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni got a survey done which revealed that 22 buildings in the city are being used for commercial purpose without taking work completion, occupancy certificates and other permission.

It was also found that most of the building owners also carried out additional construction which is in violation of approved building maps.

Moved by such revelation, IMC issued notices 22 builders for violating the rules.

Following are the building or building owner names: Shubh Nariman Enclave, Agarwal Diagnostics, Jaiswal Enterprises, BCM Heights Orange Infocom Pvt Ltd, Hotel Jordan, Laxmi Fadnis, Chandra Choudhary (Eye Hospital), Prabhu Agarwal, Sushma Wadhwani, Anil Tarachand Agrawal, Prakash Shantilal Jain, Mukesh Madhwani, Sai Shakti Constructions, SVM, Shanishchari Developers Rajendra Goyal at Vaishali Nagar, Shelter Builders, Monarch Developers, Ringolia Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Shubh Labh Reality director Satyanarayan Malpani, Messrs Radhika Devcom Pvt Ltd and Tulip Infrastructure.

