Madhya Pradesh: No wedding bells till May 15 in Jhabua district, Janta Lockdown till May 10

Meghnagar: Lockdown has been extended till May 10 in Jhabua district owing to the spike in Covid cases and the decision was taken after video conferencing with state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

After the virtual meet collector Somesh Mishra declared the extended lockdown till May 10 and weddings too have been banned till May 15. In the last 5 days in Jhabua district, 860 fresh covid cases have been reported. Till now 6478 people in the district have contracted the infection. As health services are limited in the district, patients are going to the hospitals of Dahod of Gujarat, Godhara, Jhalod, Baroda, Ahmedabad, Indore and Dhar for treatment.

In the last 15 days, more than 100 people have succumbed to Covid-19 and around 70 have been cremated according to the Covid protocols. Everyday numerous fresh cases are reported in the district and hundreds of samples are being sent to Gujarat lab for testing daily. The new collector is trying hard to increase the medical facilities in the district and it has become tough to fight the pandemic with limited resources and medical staff.