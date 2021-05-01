Madhya Pradesh: No wedding bells till May 15 in Jhabua district, Janta Lockdown till May 10

Meghnagar: Lockdown has been extended till May 10 in Jhabua district owing to the spike in Covid cases and the decision was taken after video conferencing with state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.
After the virtual meet collector Somesh Mishra declared the extended lockdown till May 10 and weddings too have been banned till May 15. In the last 5 days in Jhabua district, 860 fresh covid cases have been reported. Till now 6478 people in the district have contracted the infection. As health services are limited in the district, patients are going to the hospitals of Dahod of Gujarat, Godhara, Jhalod, Baroda, Ahmedabad, Indore and Dhar for treatment.
In the last 15 days, more than 100 people have succumbed to Covid-19 and around 70 have been cremated according to the Covid protocols. Everyday numerous fresh cases are reported in the district and hundreds of samples are being sent to Gujarat lab for testing daily. The new collector is trying hard to increase the medical facilities in the district and it has become tough to fight the pandemic with limited resources and medical staff.
The capacity of ICU beds in the district hospital has been increased from 10 to 16, while the capacity of oxygen beds has been increased from 30 to 50, but still it is inadequate in view of the number of patients. Administrative officials are talking about adequate availability of oxygen in Jhabua district, but the kin of the patients admitted in government hospitals are still found running from pillar to post for cylinders, and so the claims of the administration seem to be less relevant.
Till date only 10 percent of the district population’s samples have been sent for testing. There is a need to hasten the vaccination drive too in the district to control the pandemic. 62855 people have got their anti-Covid jabs in the Jhabua district so far. District Vaccination Incharge Dr Rahul Ganawa said that vaccination is not happening as per the targets at some centres as there is still unawareness among the people, but the administration and health department is doing all it can to advise the people.
