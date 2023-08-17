 Madhya Pradesh: NFL Vijaipur Celebrates 77th I- Day With Fervour In Guna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The 77th Independence Day was celebrated at National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Vijaipur unit (under Guna district).

Chief guest executive director Vijay Bangar unfurled the National Flag, followed by singing of the National Anthem.

Bangar congratulated the employees stating that the day reminds of supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters to free India.

He added that the unit recorded highest ever production of 22.36 lakh MT urea and dispatched 23.12 lakh MT urea in 2022-23.

Two contingents each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Public School (DPS) participated in the I-Day parade. The programme concluded with the distribution of prizes, mementoes to workers and best performances of the day.

Committee Chairman Ashok Srivastava, deputy general manager Vijay Sonwane and DPS principal Rakesh Singh Chaudhary were also present.

The NFL is a central public sector undertaking and largest government-owned-Urea fertilizer-producer as of 2022.

Congress Celebrates I-Day With Pomp, Hoists National Flag In Khandwa

Many political outfits celebrated 77th Independence Day and hoisted the National Flag.

At Ghantaghar ground, advocate and veteran Congress member Lakhan Mandloi unfurled the Tricolour.

Newly-appointed city president Dr Munish Mishra read out message of state Congress president Kamal Nath.

The gathering also paid reverence to former CM Pt Bhagwant Rao Mandloi and sung the National Anthem. Chief guest Mandali lauded the contributions of brave hearts, who fought for nation’s freedom.

He criticized the government's handling of ethnic violence in Manipur and rising communalism.

He also emphasised on teachings and values of Mahatma Gandhi. Former councillor Hukum Melunde led celebrations at Ambedkar Chowk near district hospital.

The event was attended by district Congress president Ajay Ojha, city president Mishra, Rajnarayan Singh, Virendra Mishra, Awadhesh Sisodia and a large number of party workers.

