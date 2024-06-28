Madhya Pradesh: Newborn Dies After C-Section In Khandwa Hospital, Doctor Accused Of Medical Negligence

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors at the Lady Butler Hospital in Khandwa are facing accusations of gross medical negligence following the death of a newborn due to a delayed and uninformed Caesarean procedure.

According to family members, the doctors unintentionally postponed the procedure to perform a normal delivery. However, due to complications that arose later, doctors ultimately performed a C-section without informing the family members regarding the same.

Vishal Jadham of Chiktikhal said that his wife Sunehri Bai was referred from Chhaigaon Makhan Hospital to Lady Butler Hospital on the morning of June 21.

After the C-section on June 23, the doctor noticed that the newborn had some serious complications and shifted the baby to the ICU. Unfortunately, the baby passed away two days later.

Jadham further alleged that his wife had been mistreated by gynaecologist Dr Laxmi Dudve from the very first month of her pregnancy. Despite receiving private treatment under Dr Dudve, including sonography in the eighth month declaring the baby healthy with a weight of 3.3 kg, the family was assured of a normal delivery.

Dr Dudve responded to the allegations, stating, "It was a referred case from Chhaigaon Makhan. The delivery was done on Sunday while I was on duty, and the child was in critical condition. The relatives caused a commotion at the hospital after the unfortunate incident. We empathised with their pain and chose not to file a complaint against them."

The grieving family lodged a complaint at the collectorate on Wednesday, seeking justice for their loss.