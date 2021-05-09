Madhya Pradesh: Netizens troll Thandla MLA Veer Singh for flouting corona norms

Meghnagar: Amid the prevailing pandemic, administration on one side is appealing residents to follow the corona norms while on other side public representatives are flouting those norms.
As per the information, Thandla MLA Veer Singh and his supporters visited Ward No 8 of Meghnagar to resolve some drainage issue. He and his supporters were not wearing masks while raising the issue of drainage with the chief municipal officer.
Worse, his supporters were busy taking photographs for showing off on social media.
Their foolish act backfired after they posted the pictures on Facebook. People started to remind MLA and his supporters about the corona guidelines issued by the administration and appealed to them to wear masks.
Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria died a few days back due to the novel coronavirus infection. Jhabua registered more than 7,000 corona-positive cases while cases have crossed 1,000 mark in Meghnagar.
The irresponsive behaviour of the public representative is not helping the fight against corona, said a local.
Everyday a number of people are put in temporary jails for roaming unnecessarily in town or for not wearing masks, administration slab fine against the flouters and officers make appeals to comply with the corona norms but the administration continues to remain a mute spectator in such cases involving politicians.
The biggest question here is do these rules and laws apply only for common people and not for people in power.