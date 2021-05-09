Madhya Pradesh: Netizens troll Thandla MLA Veer Singh for flouting corona norms

Meghnagar: Amid the prevailing pandemic, administration on one side is appealing residents to follow the corona norms while on other side public representatives are flouting those norms.

As per the information, Thandla MLA Veer Singh and his supporters visited Ward No 8 of Meghnagar to resolve some drainage issue. He and his supporters were not wearing masks while raising the issue of drainage with the chief municipal officer.

Worse, his supporters were busy taking photographs for showing off on social media.

Their foolish act backfired after they posted the pictures on Facebook. People started to remind MLA and his supporters about the corona guidelines issued by the administration and appealed to them to wear masks.

Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria died a few days back due to the novel coronavirus infection. Jhabua registered more than 7,000 corona-positive cases while cases have crossed 1,000 mark in Meghnagar.