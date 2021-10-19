Madhya Pradesh: ‘Neki ka Dawakhana’ reopens, brings relief to underprivileged

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Neki ka Dawakhana’ was reopened on Monday here bringing cheers among dozens of underprivileged. The dispensary, which was closed down following the Covid-19 second wave, was inaugurated on Monday by Dr Om Prakash Birthare. The clinic has resumed providing regular medical services and health care to the deprived lot.

The decision of reopening the dispensary was made at a meeting chaired by social worker Pushprag on Sunday. The members decided to reopen ‘Neki Ka Dawakhana’ as the Covid-19 situation has improved significantly in the country.

This initiative was started by a committee under Alok Sharma. It aims at providing affordable healthcare and medical facilities to the underprivileged and free of cost medical treatment to destitute people.

The committee has come up with an interesting campaign to provide care to the needy and homeless. A wall called 'Neki ki Deewar', outside the dispensary has been painted with a request to people to donate and leave their old clothes, shoes, blankets and bed sheets for the needy and homeless.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:42 AM IST