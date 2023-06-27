Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch Cops Recapture Accused

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police in a joint operation with Mandsaur police arrested two out of three accused who fled from police custody with a rifle on June 14. Those arrested include, Narendra Bawari, resident of Sokadi and Lakhan alias Lakha Bawari, resident of Pipliyamandi village, Mandsaur. One Dinesh Bawari (30), resident of Dhamnia village in Mandsaur district is still out of reach.

Earlier, a reward of Rs 10k each on the accused was announced after the trio fled from police custody by snatching police revolver and firing at them near Jetpura Fanta in Neemuch district. One sub-inspector (SI) Nanuram Gehlot of Rajasthan Police was injured in the incident.

At the time of the incident, police party from Sadar police station in Nimbahera town of Rajasthan was moving from Mandsaur to Nimbahera with the three accused. After the incident, the police team reported the matter to Neemuch police. Police registered a case against the trio under Section 354, 307, 353, 332, 333, 224 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On the basis of CCTV footages...

During investigation, on the basis of CCTV footages special team of police traced their location in Naigaon on June 23. Accused Narendra and Lakhan were hiding in the village changing their looks.

On the basis of their appearance and attire, police kept a watch on various transportation means in the area as well as engaged their informers for valuable inputs.

On Monday, the police got a tip-off about Narendra and Lakhan going towards Chittorgarh in a bus from Neemuch bus stand. Swinging into action, the police cordoned-off the area and arrested both the accused from there.