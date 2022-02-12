Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Parikrama Yatra reaches Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): After covering 1,750-km along the banks of Narmada, Narmada Parikrama Yatra (circumambulation) reached Sanawad on Saturday on the 90th day.

Mahamandleshwar saints were on 3,445-km-long religious parikrama on foot to revive the sacred river and surrounding environment. The group includes 182 seers and saints along with Chief Minister’s younger brother Narendra Singh Chouhan and 41 women.

Saint Uttam Swami and other members of the group received a warm welcome from local MLA Sachin Birla at the entrance of Khangwara, under Barwaha Assembly area.

The MLA sought blessings from Swami and pledged for the conservation of Narmada and its protection against pollution. Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, BJP leaders including Narendra Singh Tomar, Digvijay Singh Tomar, Sanjay Awasthi, Mahim Thakur, Sunny Bhatia, Mohan Malgayan, Prabhat Upadhyay and other villagers were also present.

It was learnt that the 180-day-long Narmada Parikrama (circumambulation) Yatra, which started from Anwari Ghat near Budhni village on November 14, 2021 would return back to Anwari Ghat on May 1, 2022, passing through Gujarat and Maharashtra. Hundreds of pilgrims/saints have undertaken the expedition barefoot and were staying in ashrams, dharamshalas or village shelters along the way.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:02 PM IST