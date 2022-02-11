Sanawad: Sanawads' Samridhi shines in CA exam

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Samridhi Chokhra, a student from Sanawad town of Khargone district has brought laurels by securing second position in the Chartered Accountant examination in Indore region. Samridhi has secured 508 marks out of a total 800.

Samridhi, who did her schooling from Narmada Valley School, Barwah town said her grandfather Kalyanmal Chokhda was her source of inspiration. Setting goals and concentration during practice are very important to achieve success, said Samridhi. Father Pushpendra Chokhra, mother Preeti Chokhra, Dr Suresh Ranka, and classmates Avani Bhandari, Urja Jain, Shubhi Sharma congratulated her and wished her happiness.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:09 PM IST