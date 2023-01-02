Madhya Pradesh: NARMADA launches year-long Kaushal Vikas Rath in Khargone

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Nimar Abhyudaya Rural Management and Development Association (NARMADA) launched Kaushal Vikas Rath at Lepa village of Kasrawad tehsil in Khargone. Under this Rath, tribal people of Khargone, Barwani and Alirajpur districts will be provided skill development training in their respective occupations, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman harsh Chauhan said. Chariot in the form of a vehicle began to roll on December 31, 2022 and will last till December 30, 2023.

Vocational training will also be given to the students of classes 6th to 10th of government schools in tribal areas and school dropouts in accordance with the new education policy through the Rath. Collector Kumar Purushottam assured the association that the administration will provide full cooperation to this unique work. For the past 12 years, the organisation has been striving for the education of poor and scheduled tribe students of Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar and Khargone districts of Nimar region. They are educating students as well as providing skill development classes to the tribes.

